Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new film The Housewives of the North Pole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday film Tuesday featuring Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt as best friends Trish and Diana.

The preview shows Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt) turn frenemies as they compete in a Christmas home decorating contest. Their children try to bring the families together once again.

"The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana, have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose," an official synopsis reads.

Jearnest Corchado, Kyle Selig, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub also star, with Ron Oliver as director and executive producer.

The Housewives of the North Pole premieres Dec. 9 on Peacock.

Richards is known for starring on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while Brandt played Marie Schraeder on the AMC series Breaking Bad.