A Kentucky man showed off his unusual method of clearing snow from his driveway with a video showing him using a flamethrower to remove the unwanted show.

Timothy Browning posted a video to Facebook showing him dressed as Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation while drinking beer and using a flamethrower to clear snow from his driveway.

"Browning snow services. God bless Merica," Browning wrote in the Facebook post.

Browning's unusual snow removal was also caught on camera from the porch of a neighboring home.