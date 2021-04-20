Kate Hudson celebrated her 42nd birthday with mom Goldie Hawn and other family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress shared photos Tuesday from the Omakase dinner Hawn, 75, and her partner, Kurt Russell , hosted for Hudson's birthday Monday evening.

The pictures show Hudson, her husband, Danny Fujikawa, Hawn, Russell and other family and friends attending a backyard party. Guests enjoyed Omakase offerings and sake from Shibumi and Imari.

"Mama and Pa hosted the best bday din and it was such a treat to safely gather. What a joy to be together like this. Thank you @shibumidtla @imari.la for a beautiful Omakase dinner and sake pairing!" Hudson captioned the post.

"Sending love to everyone who has been so kind as to send me messages and blessings," she added. "What a joyful day."

Hawn wished Hudson a happy birthday with a message and throwback photo on Instagram. The picture shows Hawn embracing Hudson as they sit together on top of a fake cow.

"Happy birthday my precious girl @katehudson. I love you as big as the universe," Hawn wrote.

Hudson shared a video earlier in the day of Rani Rose, her 2-year-old daughter with Fujiwaka, singing her "Happy Birthday." Hudson also has a 17-year-old son, Ryder, with Chris Robinson and a 9-year-old son, Bingham, with Matt Bellamy.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hudson is Hawn's daughter with Bill Hudson. Hawn also has a son, Oliver Hudson, 44, with Bill Hudson and a son, Wyatt Russell , 34, with Russell. Hawn and Russell have been in a relationship since 1983.

Hudson and Hawn wished Russell a happy birthday in March.