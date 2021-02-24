Avengers and The Hurt Locker actor Jeremy Renner is set to star in the new Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, the streaming service announced Wednesday.
The show looks at the "business of incarceration," Paramount+ said in a statement.
Training Day director Antoine Fuqua and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan will serve as executive producers along with Renner on the Michigan-set series.
"I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the mayor of Kingstown)," Renner said. "In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever."
Sheridan and Renner previously collaborated on the 2017 film Wind River.
