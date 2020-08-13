The event will benefit CORE's COVID-19 relief efforts and the REFORM alliance, focused on protecting the prison population from COVID-19, along with passing laws to reform the criminal justice system.
Comedian Dane Cook will host the charity event titled Feelin' A Live: Fast Times At Ridgemont High to air on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE's official Facebook page and TikTok.
"On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I'm appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work," Penn said. "I'm always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!"
Penn, now 59, played Jeff Spicoli in the teen comedy, but someone else will play that role in the live reading.
