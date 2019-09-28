Shakira is releasing a concert film of her El Dorado concert.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Lopez is currently in theaters starring in "Hustlers."
It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee pic.twitter.com/BVosjrOcwN— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019
Copyright 2019 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.