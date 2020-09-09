An Illinois man is celebrating his double luck as he claimed a $1 million Powerball prize less than a week after winning $10,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Loves Park man, who requested to remain anonymous, told Illinois Lottery officials he bought his Powerball ticket from a Mobil gas station on his way home from collecting his $10,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.

"I bought my tickets and put them straight into my pocket until Tuesday after the draw; that's the day I usually like to check my tickets," the man said.

The player said he checked his tickets a few days later and discovered he had matched five numbers from the Powerball drawing, winning a $1 million prize.

"I walked into my girlfriend's house and yelled 'Yahoo!' She couldn't believe it either and started crying," he said.

The winner said he plans to use some of his money to give back to the community.

"I have a list of all of my favorite charities that I want to donate money to, such as Smile Train and Operation Smile. It's important to give back," he said.