South Korean boy band iKon is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Why Why Why" on Wednesday.

In "Why Why Why," iKon sings about struggling to move on after a breakup.

The "Why Why Why" video shows the members of iKon having emotional moments alone and concludes with the members walking away from a burning bus.

"Why Why Why" marks iKon's first new music since the EP Dive, released in February 2020. Dive includes a single of the same name.

iKon will perform March 25 during the Kcon:Tact 3 virtual festival this month.

iKon consists of Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Bobby, Donghyuk, Ju-ne and Chanwoo. The group made its debut in 2015.