John Morton is writing and directing the first two episodes, and executive producing the show, which will be available on Sundance Now in the United States shortly after its U.K. world premiere.
"Call My Agent! remains one of the most popular and talked about series globally, so Sundance Now is thrilled to bring our U.S. subscribers this highly-anticipated British reimagining," Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming for Sundance Now at AMC Networks, said in a statement Tuesday.
"With its stellar cast and surprising cameos combined with John Morton's unique British take on the series, our subscribers will be enthralled with this new series."
