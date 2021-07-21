AMC Networks said its streaming service, Sundance Now, will air in 2022 the British remake of the French comedy series, Call My Agent!

Call My Agent! will star Chelsey Crisp, Jack Davenport , Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Set to make cameo appearances are Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica and David Oyelowo, Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams.

John Morton is writing and directing the first two episodes, and executive producing the show, which will be available on Sundance Now in the United States shortly after its U.K. world premiere.

"Call My Agent! remains one of the most popular and talked about series globally, so Sundance Now is thrilled to bring our U.S. subscribers this highly-anticipated British reimagining," Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming for Sundance Now at AMC Networks, said in a statement Tuesday.

"With its stellar cast and surprising cameos combined with John Morton's unique British take on the series, our subscribers will be enthralled with this new series."