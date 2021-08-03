Giannina Gibelli says she's "single" following the drama at the Love is Blind reunion.

The television personality gave an update on her relationship status with Damian Powers following the Love is Blind: After the Altar special, which premiered on Netflix last week.

In an interview with E! News published Tuesday, Gibelli said she is "officially single" and no longer dating Powers.

"I feel really good about it. I'm happy, I've been just kind of traveling, living my life, living a nomad life and just seeing where the world is going to take me next," she said.

Gibelli and Powers met and got engaged during Love is Blind Season 1, which aired in February 2020. The couple split on their wedding day but later reconciled and continued to date.

The After the Altar special ended with Gibelli and Powers' relationship in an unstable place after Powers brought Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago as his plus-one to the reunion.

Gibelli told E! News that she and Powers "weren't in a good place" at the party.

"When I was talking to [Francesa], I didn't know if she was just really out of the loop, or she was just trying to be nice to me, but I felt like she was getting mixed signals too. You just wanted to get down to the bottom of it. It just felt really off to me," she said.

Gibelli said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and Powers split "a couple months" ago.

"I've moved on. I feel really, really good. I'm definitely at a really good place in my life," Gibelli said.

"For the first time in like three years I feel like I don't have to keep some sort of my life private anymore," she added. "We were just under wraps about everything. I was still trying to figure out, how does my life look without him in it? It's been a long time but I feel really good. I've processed it all. I'm such at peace."

Love is Blind is a reality dating series featuring singles who meet and form relationships while sequestered in "pods" that allow them to communicate but not see each other.