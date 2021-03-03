The animated comedy The Simpsons has been renewed for its 33rd and 34th seasons, Fox announced Wednesday.
The deal ensures the series will have fresh episodes through 2023.
"Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his 10th birthday for the 33rd time," Matt Groening, the show's creator and executive producer, said in a statement.
