The animated comedy The Simpsons has been renewed for its 33rd and 34th seasons, Fox announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal ensures the series will have fresh episodes through 2023.

"Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his 10th birthday for the 33rd time," Matt Groening, the show's creator and executive producer, said in a statement.

The voice cast of The Simpsons includes Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer.

The show debuted in 1990 and is the longest-running prime-time, scripted series in television history.