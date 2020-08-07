The Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming Van tour.

The rock band officially canceled the tour Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foo Fighters said tickets will be automatically refunded via the original point of purchase, and that it looks forward to touring in the future.

"We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so," the band wrote on Instagram.

The Foo Fighters previously rescheduled the tour to October due to the health crisis. The new dates were to begin Oct. 1 in Hamilton, Ontario, and end Dec. 5 in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Foo Fighters originally announced the Van tour in February to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary and revisit stops from their 1995 tour.

The Foo Fighters released their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold, in 2017. The Bird and the Bee's Inara George released a new version of her song "Sex in Cars" featuring the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on Friday. The song will raise funds for Sweet Relief's COVID-19 relief fund.