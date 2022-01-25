Author Rick Riordan said Tuesday that Disney+ has greenlit a series based on his best-selling novel series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, after nearly two years in development.

"The wait is over, demigods, Riordan said in a message on Disney's Twitter page. "I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly and for sure coming to your screens. The smart folks at Disney+ have given us the greenlight."

"And the best part is James Bobin is on board as our pilot director," Riordan added.

Riordan also said "we are in great hands," because Bobin recently directed the pilot for Disney+'s Mysterious Benedict Society, which he loved, he knows his Percy Jackson books well, and his children are also fans.

Casting is underway for the epic adventure fantasy series slated to go into production this summer, according to a synopsis in a statement by Disney+.

The story follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson, who the sky god Zeus accuses of stealing his master lightning bolt. Jackson then must travel across America to find it and restore order to Olympus while coming to terms with newfound supernatural powers.

In June 2020, Riordan said he didn't like film adaptations of his fantasy novels based on their scripts, saying his stories were put "through a meat grinder," but he had high hopes for the Disney+ series in development.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg (Black Sails, FX's upcoming The Old Man), along with Bobin, will write the pilot for the Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television.

Steinberg and Dan Shotz will serve as executive producers, alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

"With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we're deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we're eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise and mystery," Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in the statement.