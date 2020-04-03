A large herd of deer have moved into a London neighborhood, taking advantage of streets being emptied by the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents on lockdown in the Harold Hill subdivision said a herd of deer moved into the area and have been grazing and taking naps on their lawns.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg tweeted photos of the deer wandering the empty streets and eating grass from lawns while residents remained inside their homes on lockdown.

Locals said the fallow deer wandered into the area from Dagnam Park.