Dayna Kathan says she's made the "tough" decision to exit Vanderpump Rules.

The 30-year-old television personality confirmed in a statement Monday to E! News that she has left the Bravo reality series after one season.

"It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one," Kathan said. "I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"

Kathan previously addressed her exit while responding to a fan who asked on Instagram if Kathan would return to her podcast and Vanderpump Rules.

"I'm not returning but excited to see next szn! The pod will be back soon, you're amazing, thank you!" Kathan replied.

Kathan also commented on a post from a Vanderpump Rules fan account.

"thank you for all the support!!! it was the right decision for me, i'm happier than I've been in a long time. and thank you to everyone else who supported me!!!! you guys rock and i love you," she said.

Kathan joined Vanderpump Rules as a guest star in Season 7 and was made a regular cast member in Season 8. The series has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 9.

Vanderpump Rules stars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy and Lala Kent. Stassi Schroeder , Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show in June 2020 for their past racist actions.

In addition, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced in December that they were leaving the show. The couple welcomed their first child, son Cruz Michael, last week.