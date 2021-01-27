D'Andra Simmons says she's "finally on the mend" after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star gave a health update during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after being treated for COVID-19 in December.

"I'm doing so much better," Simmons said. "I am finally on the mend. I did have quite a difficult time."

Simmons said she was in the hospital for six days and required oxygen during her stay.

"I have asthma and I couldn't breathe very well, and then my temperature was out of control. So finally, they got that under control and I was able to be released the first night of the preview of Real Housewives of Dallas, which was the best New Year's Eve present of my life," she said.

Simmons said Tiffany Moon and Kary Brittingham were the most supportive of her RHOD co-stars during her hospitalization.

"Tiffany and Kary actually called my husband every day to find out how I was. [Kary] and Kameron [Wescott] and Tiffany all brought me pajamas, so very sweet of them," she said.

Simmons also said she was hospitalized at the same hospital where Moon works as a doctor.

Simmons' rep, Kelly Brady, confirmed Dec. 28 to People that Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas.

"Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family's privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery," Brady said.

Simmons previously had ankle replacement surgery and was recovering at home over the holidays.

On WWHL, Simmons also answered questions about her financial relationship with her mom, known as Mama Dee. Simmons said her mom paid for her first wedding, which cost over $1 million.

RHOD also stars Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond and is in its fifth season on Bravo.