Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to classic anime series Cowboy Bebop and will be releasing the show worldwide on Oct. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Main characters Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Ed and their dog Ein appear in a date announcement trailer from Netflix that features various action scenes from the anime series.

Cowboy Bebop was first released in Japan in 1998 before becoming a worldwide hit and ran for 26 episodes. A film, which took place in-between episodes of the series, was released in Japan in 2001 before hitting the U.S. in 2003.

The show is known for its thumping jazz soundtrack, colorful characters, futuristic world and high-octane action scenes that switched between space and martial arts battles.

Spike is a suave bounty hunter who teams up with Jet, an ex cop and captain of the spaceship Bebop. Faye is a con artist suffering from memory loss while Ed is a tech genius. The four join forces and go on bounty hunting adventures through space.

The anime is coming to Netflix right before the streaming service premieres it's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop on Nov. 19.

John Cho stars as Spike with Mustafa Shakir as Jet, Daniella Pineda as Faye, Alex Hassell as Vicious and Elena Satine as Julia.

Netflix recently released an opening credits sequence for the live-action adaptation featuring Cho, Shakir and Pineda that is modeled after the anime's iconic opening.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The streaming service has also announced that the original Japanese voice cast for the anime will be reprising their roles for the Japanese dub of the live-action show.