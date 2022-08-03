UFC icon Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior in the upcoming Road House remake, Amazon Prime Studios said Wednesday.

A former featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, 34, has joined the cast of the film in an undisclosed role.

The news was first reported by Deadline, and soon after confirmed in a tweet from the studio.

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of Road House, a beloved classic," McGregor's spokesperson Karen J. Kessler said in a statement. "While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming."

Production on the film was officially announced Tuesday, with the project slated to begin filming in the Dominican Republic in August.

Gyllenhaal has been attached to the project since last year, but had never been officially confirmed prior to Amazon's announcement.

The co-starring Melchior is coming off of a breakout year as Ratcatcher 2 in 2021's smash hit DC film The Suicide Squad.

Billy Magnussen and Lukas Gage have also been cast, among other names.

Road House will be a remake of the classic 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze , and will be directed by Doug Liman.

Original producer Joel Silver will also be returning in the same role.

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy, and I can't wait to show audiences what Jake [Gyllenhaal] and I are going to do with this iconic role," Liman said.

For McGregor, the film will mark another endeavor for the Dublin, Ireland native, who, beyond UFC fighting, has made a name for himself through a number of other businesses and endorsements.

His ventures made him the world's highest-paid athlete in 2021, according to Forbes, with estimated earnings of $180 million.

According to Deadline's report, the fighter has been attempting to break into Hollywood for a while, but "didn't want to just jump into anything and wanted the project he made his debut in to be the right fit."

While Road House will be McGregor's first feature film, it will not be his first time in front of a camera -- he had shot many commercials and advertisements for his various endorsement deals.

This includes ads for Beats by Dr. Dre, Budweiser and Proper 12 Irish Whiskey.

McGregor had previously announced his retirement from fighting in 2020, but would return to the ring in January 2021.

Road House is set to stream on Prime Video, though a release date has not been announced.