Syfy and USA Network released a teaser for its new Chucky horror show based on the Child's Play film franchise.

The 40-second preview showed a dark toy store with half-empty shelves

Scrolling across the screen are the words: "Coming 2021. A new original series featuring an old friend. Chucky."

The silhouette of a small figure holding a knife can be seen in one of the shop aisles.

The phrase,"An evil too great to play on just one network," then appears.

The clip closes with an evil laugh from the titular demon doll.

Brad Dourif is expected to return as the voice of Chucky. No other casting has been announced.

The show is part of a franchise started with Don Mancini's 1988 movie Child's Play and spawned six sequels, most recently Cult of Chucky in 2017.

Mancini was not involved with the remake, but is at the helm of the TV version.