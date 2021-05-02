Singer and actress Cher is mourning the death of Olympia Dukakis, who played her mother in the classic 1987 romantic comedy, Moonstruck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laugh-cry emoji] ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her 'Handsome Talented, Husband.' I Talked To Her 3 Wks Ago. Rip Dear One," Cher tweeted Saturday after the news of Dukakis' death at the age of 89 was announced.

In another post, the entertainer said Dukakis' daughter put her on the phone with Dukakis in April so they could say, "I love you," one last time.

Actress Kirstie Alley, who played Dukakis' daughter in the 1989 comedy Look Who's Talking, also expressed her grief on social media.

"Oh my.. Olympia Dukakis has passed away.. She will forever be young in my mind and be my loving movie mother. When will I learn that people do not live forever & the time to engage is NOW?.. RIP," Alley tweeted.

Actor, filmmaker and comedian Paul Reiser wrote: "So. so sad to hear of #OlympiaDukakis's passing. I had the great joy of playing her son -- twice. Such a radiant, powerful and supremely talented woman. I feel blessed to have known her. RIP 'Ma.' I will always smile at the thought of you and sweet Louis together."

"Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor," Better Call Saul star Michael McKean said.

"She would tell us: don't forget that the reason you wanted to do this was that it looked like fun. And it is. Amid the sweat and the angst, don't forget the fun. Rest in peace, Olympia," McKean added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"RIP Olympia Dukakis ...the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. 'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,'" Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actress Viola Davis said.

The Handmaid's Tale actor Bradley Whitford tweeted: "Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor's actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis."

Dukakis' other credits include Working Girl, Steel Magnolias, The Cemetery Club, Picture Perfect and Tales of the City.