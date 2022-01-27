Charlie Day described his experience recording voice lines for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Super Mario Bros., based on the iconic Nintendo video game series of the same name, features Day voicing Luigi with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan Michael-Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

"I know nothing. I show up and they're like, 'You say this and you say that.' And it's all very funny and good and then I walk out and there's like two guys in overalls with hammers that are like, 'Don't you tell nobody nothing about this Charlie. I swear to god we're going to get your kneecaps, we're going to break your neck,'" Day joked on Wednesday about how the animated film is being kept under wraps.

"Mario's probably in the know but they don't tell Luigi anything," Day continued.

The actor and comedian also confirmed that he is not recording his lines alongside Pratt.

"Maybe they just don't trust me around Pratt," Day joked.

Super Mario Bros. hails from Universal Pictures and animation studio Illumination, which is best known for Despicable Me, Minions and Sing. The film is set to hit theaters in the holiday season of 2022.