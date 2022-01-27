CBS has announced the houseguests who will star on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 including former NBA and reality star Lamar Odom, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley and more.

CBS uploaded a video to Twitter of each new houseguest introducing themselves.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will premiere Wednesday at Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The houseguests will be competing for a $250,000 grand prize.

Julie Chen will return as the host.

Xavier Prather won Big Brother Season 23 back in September, making him the show's first Black winner. Prather took home the grand prize of $750,000.