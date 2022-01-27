'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
UPI News Service, 01/27/2022
CBS has announced the houseguests who will star on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 including former NBA and reality star Lamar Odom, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley and more.
