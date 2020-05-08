A security guard at a Minnesota mall that's currently closed to the COVID-19 pandemic captured photos and video of his encounter with a bear that went window-shopping for pasta.

Ryan Carlson, a security guard at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, said he was patrolling the grounds in his vehicle around 3 a.m. when he spotted the bear peering trough the window of Noodles & Co., one of a few mall eateries still open during the day for delivery and curbside take-out service.

Carlson shared his photos with mall general manager Katie Kaz, who posted them to Facebook.

Kaz joked the bear was "Miller Hill Mall's new mascot" and nicknamed the bruin Noodles in honor of its apparent favorite restaurant.