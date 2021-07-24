Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic
UPI News Service, 07/24/2021
Television personality and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin posted on social media a family photo in honor of his sister Bindi Irwin's 23rd birthday.
"Happy birthday @BindiIrwin. You've always been the best sister, and now it's so cool to see you as such a wonderful mum to little Grace! I'm so proud of you! (Ps. You and Chandler are raising an absolute fashion icon," Robert captioned the picture of him smiling with Bindi, her husband Chander Powell and their infant daughter Grace, who is wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a hat.
"Grace's face is a MOOD!! Thank you so much. You're the best brother in the world," Bindi responded to Robert's message.
Bindi Irwin married Powell in March 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child a year later.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.