An Australian man said he is feeling lucky after winning a lottery jackpot of more than $70,000 and becoming a father on the same day.

The St. Leonards, New South Wales, man told The Lott he decided to buy a ticket for Monday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw because that was the same day his wife was expected to give birth.

"I actually bought the ticket because our baby was due and we were feeling lucky! Turns out we really were," the winner said.

The lottery ticket was a $71,610.15 top prize winner, and the man's wife gave birth to a healthy baby.

"We had a baby and a win all in one day," he said. "It was an incredible day all round."

The winner said the windfall "takes so much pressure off" his family.

"I can't wait to use this prize to look after our baby and his beautiful mother," he said. "We would love to put this prize towards getting a nice apartment."