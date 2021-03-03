Audible said it will release Revelation: Connecting with the Sacred in Everyday Life, an original work by comedian and author Russell Brand, on March 25.

"The only way we will save ourselves and save the world is by attuning to the deep and ever present beauty in ourselves, nature and each other. Whether in relationships, personal development or politics we will find peace only through awakening to the sacred," Brand said in a statement Tuesday.

"In this Audible Original, I explore the necessary presence of God in ordinary life and everyday death. In lockdown, in addiction, in loneliness, in political despair and ecological nihilism we can only survive personally and socially if we awaken to the deep and neglected reality of the scared in all things."

Brand, 45, has appeared in the comedy films Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Arthur, and lent his voice to the character of Dr. Nefario in the Despicable Me animated film franchise.

In recent years, he has become a vocal activist for mental health and drug rehabilitation, and has a YouTube channel where he frequently posts videos of himself discussing current events and exploring topical issues.