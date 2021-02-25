Zombies fill the streets and casinos of Las Vegas in the new teaser trailer for director Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix film, Army of the Dead.

Star Dave Bautista shoots his way through the undead while running across a casino table in the clip released on Thursday.

Bautista and a group of mercenaries are going up against zombies in order to land a huge score.

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted," reads the synopsis.

Army of the Dead is coming to Netflix on May 21. Zack Snyder also penned the script, which was based off his story, with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Zack Snyder served as a producer along with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Netflix has also announced an Army of the Dead prequel film and an anime series.