Developer Cold Iron Studios announced on Tuesday a new, cooperative online multiplayer game set in the Alien universe titled Aliens: Fireteam.

Aliens: Fireteam takes place 23 years after the original Alien film trilogy as a group of Colonial Marine's stationed on the USS Endeavor fight to contain the Xenomorph threat.

Players can group up in teams of three in the third-person survival shooter as they collectively take on 20 enemy types including 11 different Xenomorphs.

Players can also choose from five classes including gunner, demolisher, technician, doc and recon with each class having its own set of unique abilities. Over 30 weapons with over 70 modifications and attachments can be used.

Aliens: Fireteam is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC this summer.