A new 90 Day Fiance spinoff titled 90 Day: The Single Life, is coming to Discovery+ on Feb. 21.

The spinoff will star 90 Day Fiance alums Brittany Banks, 'Big Ed' Brown, Molly Hopkins, Fernanda Flores, Danielle Mullins and Colt Johnson as they head back into the dating scene looking for love.

"My ex was just a liar from the start. Now I'm single and I want someone who stands on his own two feet so that I can give him all the woman he needs," Banks said about her 90 Day Fiance ex Yazan Abu Horira in a teaser trailer for The Single Life.

Big Ed has an awkward encounter with a new date, Flores starts to kiss a man at a bar and Mullins meets with her ex, Mohammed Jbali, in the clip released on Sunday.

90 Day: The Single Life is the latest spinoff to come from 90 Day Fiance, with 90 Day Bares All and 90 Day Journey recently launching on Discovery+.