'You're Wrong About,' 'Scam Goddess' win at iHeartRadio Podcast Awards
UPI News Service, 02/04/2022
You're Wrong About won big at the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.
The podcast, hosted by Sarah Marshall, won Podcast of the Year during the virtual awards show Thursday.
You're Wrong About is a history podcast that follows Marshall as she reconsiders a person or event that's been miscast in the public imagination.
Actor and comedian Will Ferrell kicked off the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards with an opening featuring his sons Mattias and Magnus Ferrell. Brian Baumgartner, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and Miles Gray also performed skits.
TV producer Shonda Rhimes presented the Best Crime Podcast award to Scam Goddess, hosted by Laci Mosley.
"As a Black woman especially, it is overwhelming to know that people hear me and care about what I have to say because that is something that is not very typical," Mosley said in her acceptance speech.
Nicole Byer of Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer won Best Overall Host - Female, while Sam Sanders of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders took home Best Overall Host - Male.
Descript received the Innovator Icon Award, while Force Multiplier was honored with the Social Impact Icon Award. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark took home the Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award.
