Adam Cole turned on his friend Roderick Strong as their group The Undisputed Era continues to crumble on WWE NXT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cole hit the ring to explain his actions on Wednesday after the former NXT Champion took out his Undisputed Era partner Kyle O'Reilly last week using steel steps. Cole had also attacked current NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Cole apologized to O'Reilly before he was joined by Strong.

"When Kyle heals, I don't know if I can save you from what he's going to do to you," Strong said before Balor ran down to the ring and started punching Cole.

Balor and Strong started brawling outside the ring with Cole ending things by landing a Superkick on Balor. Cole, back inside the ring, once again apologized to Strong and pretended to cry.

Strong and Cole shared a hug before Cole then landed a low blow on his friend. Cole called Strong stupid and knocked him out with a Superkick as NXT went off the air.

Also on NXT, Karrion Kross was in action against Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a No Disqualification match. The bout was not for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Escobar took advantage of the No Disqualification rules by receiving help from his partners Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The trio are collectively known as Legado del Fantasma.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The battle reached the parking lot area where Kross was able to chase Escobar out of a truck he was hiding inside. Legado del Fantasma regained control and brought Kross back to the ringside area.

Kross recovered and threw both Wilde and Mendoza through the ringside barricade. Kross later put Escobar through a table with a Doomsday Saito and won the match inside the ring after striking Escobar down with his forearm.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faced off against newcomer Zoey Stark, who was able to hold her own until Shirai won the match with a Moonsault.

Toni Storm then confronted Shirai, demanding a title match. Shirai said she will face Storm anytime with the bout set to take place in two weeks.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Dexter Lumis defeating North American Champion Johnny Gargano in a non-title match; Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott ambushing Leon Ruff before his match with Tyler Rust; Xia Li defeating Kacey Catanzaro by referee stoppage; and Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.