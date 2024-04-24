Bethenny Frankel is pausing her divorce podcast in the wake of her mother's death.

The 53-year-old television personality said Tuesday on Instagram Stories that she is putting her Just B Divorced podcast on hold as she grieves her late mom, Bernadette Birk.

"I have chosen to temporarily remove my divorce podcast as a result of an overwhelming response and an influx of messages that have converged with the most significant loss of my life," Frankel wrote.

"It is impossible for me to grieve and process both of these traumatic events at the same time," she added.

Just B Divorced explores divorce and features candid conversations about Frankel's contentious 10-year divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

"The unforeseen circumstances and the reaction to this triggering topic has confirmed how important this conversation is," the star said Tuesday.

"In the coming weeks we will continue this dialogue to help you navigate your challenging divorce journeys," she added.

Frankel announced Saturday that her mother had died at age 73 following a battle with lung cancer. She remembered Birk as "brilliant, funny, cultured and wise" but said her mom struggled with alcoholism and other forms of "self destruction" throughout her lifetime.

"Despite not being equipped to be a mother, she loved me and I have beautiful memories of her," Frankel said in a tribute.