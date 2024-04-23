South Korean singer Solar is teasing her new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a preview of her video for the song "But I" on Tuesday.

The "But I" teaser shows Solar perform on a piano in the desert. The singer is also seen riding a horse while wearing all-black clothes and dragging a white coffin behind her.

"Everybody think I'm not happy, happy, but I, I, I, I," she sings.

"But I" appears on Solar's forthcoming solo EP, Colours. The singer will release the EP and the full "But I" music video on April 30.

Colours will mark Solar's first solo EP since Face (2022).

Mamamoo also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group made its debut in 2014.