Post Malone, Platinum Dunes and Vault Comics announced a graphic novel and movie collaboration on Tuesday. Post Malone created the original story.

In Post Malone 's story, an 18-wheeler is sent back to medieval Europe to fight demons with its heavy artillery. Vault will publish the graphic novel in 2025 while Platinum Dunes develops a feature film adaptation.

Platinum Dunes is the production company of Michael Bay and Brad Fuller. Their films include The Purge and Quiet Place series and two live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

"I'm so pumped to share this badass story with the world," Post Malone said in a statement. "I couldn't ask for better partners than Michael Bay and Vault to help bring this story to life."

In addition to being an eight-time Diamond certified Grammy winner, Post Malone has also appeared in films like Spenser Confidential, Road House and Wrath of Man under his given name, Austin Post.

He collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song "Fortnite" on her recent Tortured Poets Department album.

The announcement did not state whether Post would star in the film adaptation of the graphic novel.