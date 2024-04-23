Bravo released an extended preview of Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean on Tuesday. The season premieres June 3 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The clips include Captain Sandy Yawn proposing to Leah Shafer, which occurred in September. The season focuses on yachting trips around Athens, Greece.

Aesha Scott worries that she farted before her interview, marking her return to Below Deck Mediterranean. Joe Bradley is seen hooking up with another crew member, and Gael Cameron with Nathan Gallager.

Guests dance in elaborate costumes and complain about the food. The crew loses the anchor in the water.

Elena Dubaich, Bri Muller, Chef Johnathan Shillingford and Bosun Iain Maclean also star this season.

The season premiere will be 75 minutes. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.