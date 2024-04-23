Idina Menzel is going on tour in 2024.

The 52-year-old singer and actress announced Take Me or Leave Me, her first tour in nearly eight years, on Tuesday.

Take Me or Leave Me takes its name from the song "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent. Menzel made her Broadway debut in the musical in 1996.

Menzel will perform favorite songs from throughout her career, along with new material.

Take Me or Leave Me kicks off July 19 in Seattle and concludes Aug. 18 in Greensboro, N.C.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"Going on tour this summer! 21 cities in 30 days. Doing a vintage set as well as lots of new material. Gonna keep it real," Menzel wrote on Instagram.

Menzel's Broadway credits include Rent, Wicked and If/Then. She is also known for voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen films.

Here's the full list of dates for the Take Me or Leave Me tour:

July 19 - Seattle, at Paramount Theatre

July 21 - Oakland, Calif., at Fox Theater

July 23 - Los Angeles, at The Wiltern

July 25 - Mesa, Ariz., at Mesa Arts Center

July 26 - Highland, Calif., at Yaamava' Theater

July 27 - Las Vegas, at The Smith Center

July 30 - Austin, Texas, at Paramount Theatre

July 31 - Dallas, at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 2 - Atlanta, at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug. 3 - Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Gaillard Center

Aug. 6 - Auburn, Ala., at Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

Aug. 7 - Greenville, S.C., at Peace Concert Hall

Aug. 9 - Chicago, at The Chicago Theatre

Aug. 10 - Pittsburgh, at Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 11 - Detroit, at Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Aug. 13 - Toronto, at Massey Hall

Aug. 15 - New York City, at Beacon Theatre

Aug. 16 - Hershey, Pa., at Hershey Theatre

Aug. 17 - Washington, at Warner Theatre

Aug. 18 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts