Idina Menzel is going on tour in 2024.The 52-year-old singer and actress announced Take Me or Leave Me, her first tour in nearly eight years, on Tuesday.Take Me or Leave Me takes its name from the song "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent. Menzel made her Broadway debut in the musical in 1996.Menzel will perform favorite songs from throughout her career, along with new material.Take Me or Leave Me kicks off July 19 in Seattle and concludes Aug. 18 in Greensboro, N.C.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m."Going on tour this summer! 21 cities in 30 days. Doing a vintage set as well as lots of new material. Gonna keep it real," Menzel wrote on Instagram.Menzel's Broadway credits include Rent, Wicked and If\/Then. She is also known for voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen films.Here's the full list of dates for the Take Me or Leave Me tour:July 19 - Seattle, at Paramount TheatreJuly 21 - Oakland, Calif., at Fox TheaterJuly 23 - Los Angeles, at The WilternJuly 25 - Mesa, Ariz., at Mesa Arts CenterJuly 26 - Highland, Calif., at Yaamava' TheaterJuly 27 - Las Vegas, at The Smith CenterJuly 30 - Austin, Texas, at Paramount TheatreJuly 31 - Dallas, at Majestic TheatreAug. 2 - Atlanta, at Atlanta Symphony HallAug. 3 - Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Gaillard CenterAug. 6 - Auburn, Ala., at Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn UniversityAug. 7 - Greenville, S.C., at Peace Concert HallAug. 9 - Chicago, at The Chicago TheatreAug. 10 - Pittsburgh, at Benedum Center for the Performing ArtsAug. 11 - Detroit, at Masonic Cathedral TheatreAug. 13 - Toronto, at Massey HallAug. 15 - New York City, at Beacon TheatreAug. 16 - Hershey, Pa., at Hershey TheatreAug. 17 - Washington, at Warner TheatreAug. 18 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts