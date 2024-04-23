Paramount+ has announced the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that eight fan-favorite queens will compete in the new season:

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Drag Race Season 14)

Gottmik (Drag Race Season 13)

Jorgeous (Drag Race Season 14)

Nina West (Drag Race Season 11)

Plastique Tiara (Drag Race Season 11)

Roxxxy Andrews (Drag Race Season 5, All Stars Season 2)

Shannel (Drag Race Season 1, All Stars Season 1)

Vanessa Vanjie (Drag Race Seasons 10, 11)

Drag Race All Stars is a reality competition series featuring drag performers. The show is a RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff that features returning contestants from the Drag Race franchise.

Season 9 will be the first season to raise funds for charity, with the contestants competing to win $200,000 for their charity of choice.

The season will be accompanied by new episodes of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked after-show.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 premieres May 17 on Paramount+.