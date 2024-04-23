MGM is giving a glimpse of Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut.

The studio shared a trailer for the film, Blink Twice, featuring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie on Tuesday.

Blink Twice is a thriller written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum and directed by Kravitz.

Ackie plays Frida, a cocktail waitress who meets tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) at a fundraising gala and is invited to join Slater and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

"It's paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked day and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive," an official synopsis reads.

Blink Twice opens in theaters Aug. 23.

As an actress, Kravitz is known for the series Big Little Lies and High Fidelity, along with the film The Batman.