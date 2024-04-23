Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Atlas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu.

Atlas is a sci-fi action thriller written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas).

Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence," who must team up with the computer program Smith to take down the renegade AI known as Harlan (Liu).

Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parilla and Mark Strong also star.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer for the film.

Atlas premieres May 24.