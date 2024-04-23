'Atlas' trailer: Jennifer Lopez takes on renegade AI
UPI News Service, 04/23/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Atlas.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu.
Atlas is a sci-fi action thriller written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas).
Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence," who must team up with the computer program Smith to take down the renegade AI known as Harlan (Liu).
