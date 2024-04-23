British royal Prince Louis is celebrating his sixth birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the prince and princess of Wales, marked the occasion Tuesday by sharing a new portrait of their son on social media.

The photo was taken by Middleton, known formally as Princess Catherine, at their home in Windsor. The image shows Louis smiling for the camera while lying on a blanket on the grass outside.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today," the caption reads.

Louis is the youngest of the prince and princess of Wales' three children. He and his siblings, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, recently returned to school following the Easter holiday.

The photo is the first to be released by the princess and princess of Wales since controversy over a family photo the couple shared in March in celebration of British Mother's Day. After many noticed irregularities about the photo, Princess Catherine apologized for editing the image, which was pulled from circulation by several news organizations.

The couple later announced that Princess Catherine was recently diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of treatment.