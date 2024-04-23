Younger star Nico Tortorella is going to be a dad of two.

The 35-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Bethany C. Meyers.

Tortorella shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos with Meyers and their 13-month-old daughter, Kilmer Dove. The photos were taken by his brother, Rocco Tortorella.

"We've got some big news. We're having another baby!" Tortorella captioned the post.

"Bethany, thank you for creating the space to continue to grow our family. We are nothing without you. I am constantly in awe of your strength and willingness to expand," he added. "And Kilmer Dove, get ready girl -- it's big sister energy from here on out. I love you both. I love all of you. All of it is you."

Meyers confirmed in a post on her own account that, "Things are expanding in the Meyers-Tortorella household -- our hearts, our family, and my belly."

The news follows Totorella and Meyers' recent move to Florida.

"It took years to conceive our first, and this baby made its way into our lives as soon as we touched down at the ocean, which still feels completely surreal," Meyers said.

"To @nicotortorella, I can't wait to go down this path again -- one that is both familiar and completely unknown," she added.

Tortorella and Meyers married in March 2018.

As an actor, Tortorella is known for playing Josh on Younger and Felix on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. He released his first children's book, Olivette is You, on Tuesday, and will release his debut album, Born, on Friday.