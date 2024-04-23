Kim Kardashian says her Skims nipple bra was modeled off of her own chest.

The 43-year-old television personality and businesswoman discussed the controversial bra during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand launched the Nipple Push-Up Bra, a push-up bra featuring molded faux nipples, with a tongue-in-cheek ad campaign in October 2023. Skims touted the bra as creating "perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor."

Some criticized the bra as inappropriate, while others, including breast cancer survivors, praised the design.

"It is our nipple bra and honestly, I wasn't expecting all of the amazing feedback that we got from a lot of breast cancer survivors," Kardashian told host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Kardashians star confirmed that the bra was her idea.

"Yes, and that is actually molded after my own boobs," she said. "The whole thing. It's a pad with a nipple on it, so if you wanted to feel nippy."

Kardashian laughingly said she would recognize if someone else was wearing the bra and shared a story about her sister Khloe Kardashian sporting the bra around Scott Disick, the ex-partner of their sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"I think so, 'cause Khloe was wearing it and Scott made a comment. He was saying it's inappropriate and then she was like, 'Oh no, they're not mine. They're Kim's.' And he was like, 'What?'" she said.

Kardashian also confirmed or denied online rumors about herself on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, confirming that she celebrated her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch and denying that she has six toes.