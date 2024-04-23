Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan have joined the cast of The Thursday Murder Club.

The pair will star with Ben Kingsley in the new film, which is based on the Richard Osman novel of the same name.

Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire) will write and direct the adaptation, with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment to produce.

Osman confirmed the news Tuesday on his The Rest is Entertainment podcast.

The Thursday Murder Club follows a group of senior friends in a retirement home -- ex-spy Elizabeth (Mirren), ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim (Kingsley) and former union activist Ron (Brosnan). The trio are true crime enthusiasts who find themselves caught up in a real case.

Casting has yet to be announced for the fourth member of the group, Joyce.

Filming will begin in the United Kingdom in June and run through September.

Osman is an author and television personality who created and co-hosted the BBC One game show Pointless. The Thursday Murder Club is his debut novel and the first in his Thursday Murder Club book series.