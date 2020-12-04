Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd is a new mom.

The 25-year-old Dutch model recently welcomed her first child, daughter Mint, with her partner, Laurens van Leeuwen.

Strijd shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her baby girl.

"Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms," she captioned the post. "We are so in love with you!!"

Van Leeuwen celebrated in the comments.

"SO PROUD," he wrote. "In LOVE!!!!"

Strijd and van Leeuwen announced in May that they were expecting. Strijd said she conceived after previously being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY," she wrote on Instagram. "2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvanleeuwen is my biggest dream."

Strijd said she tried "natural healing" measures for PCOS, including reducing stress in her life, cutting back on high intensity training and dieting, and trying natural supplements.

"I'm so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE'RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE," she said. "& to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you to much."

Strijd was named a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015. She has also modeled for such brands as Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Prada.