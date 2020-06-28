Two new thrillers starring and produced by Vivica A. Fox are slated to premiere on the Lifetime Movie Network next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wrong Stepfather is scheduled for July 31. Its cast includes Krista Allen, Corin Nemec and William McNamara.

The cable network is re-running two other Fox-led films in the Wrong franchise -- The Wrong Cheerleader and The Wrong Stepmother -- on Sunday night.

Fox is known for her work on the TV series Empire and Missing, and in the films Kill Bill, Soul Food, Set It Off and Independence Day.

She hosted LMN's Deadly Resolutions programming event, featuring a lineup of crime-themed TV movies, in January.