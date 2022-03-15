Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, is set to screen at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, according to multiple reports.

The sequel to 1986's Top Gun will screen at Cannes before it premieres in theaters on May 27 for Memorial Day weekend, sources close to the festival confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to run from May 17-28.

Variety confirmed that Top Gun: Maverick will screen at Cannes. Deadline noted that the film will still have its world premiere in San Diego before Cannes takes place.

Top Gun: Maverick, from director Joseph Kosinski, has had its theatrical release delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film will feature Cruise as an older Maverick who is training a new group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission. Miles Teller stars as the son of Maverick's late co-pilot Goose.

Co-stars include Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who is reprising his role as Iceman.