Tom Holland has started filming the Uncharted movie.

The 24-year-old actor shared a photo from set Wednesday on Instagram, more than three years after he was first cast in the project.

Holland will play a young Nathan Drake in Uncharted, which is based on the video game series developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony. He posted a photo of his chair on set, which read "Nate."

"Day one #uncharted," Holland captioned the post.

The Uncharted games follow Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the globe collecting lost artifacts. The film adaptation will provide an origin story for Drake.

"So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time," Holland told IGN in February. "But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming."

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer and co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. Fleischer joined the project in January following the exits of six other directors since the film was first announced in 2011.

Uncharted was initially scheduled for release Dec. 18 but will now open in theaters in July 2021.

Holland is known for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in Spider-Man: Homecoming and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role in his third Spider-Man film, set for release in November 2021.