"The Magicians" will debut its fifth season on Syfy on Wednesday.

It follows a group of friends as they discover their abilities and battle evil creatures who threaten to destroy their mystical world.

"Last season, magic was saved, but at a terrible cost: the life of Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph,) who died heroically to save his friends -- and the world. Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny and their friends (and frenemies) must learn to navigate a world without him," the cable network said in a preview synopsis.

"Now, a new threat has arisen: in freeing magic, the balance tipped the other way and there's too damn much of it, and as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms. Can the magicians get their [expletive] together to save the world without Q?"