"The Expanse" will return for a sixth and final season.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed on "The Expanse" official Twitter account Tuesday that the sci-fi show has been renewed for Season 6 ahead of its Season 5 premiere.

"'You can't stop the work,'" the post reads. "Season 6 is a go."

"The Expanse" is based on the Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck book series of the same name, which is set in a future where humans have colonized the solar system.

The TV adaptation is developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby.

"From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers. We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter," executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a statement.

"The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring 'The Expanse' to the screen is incredible. Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season 6, " showrunner Naren Shankar added.

"The Expanse" stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper and Wes Chatham.

Cas Anvar , who plays Alex Kamal, will not return in Season 6 following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Deadline said Season 6 is tentatively scheduled to begin production Jan. 20.

"The Expanse" premiered in 2015 and aired its first three seasons on Syfy.

The series moved to Amazon Prime Video in Season 4 and will premiere its fifth season Dec. 16.