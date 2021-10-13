Competition series The Challenge: All Stars has been renewed for a second season that will begin Nov. 11 on Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service also released a teaser trailer for the new season that highlights some of the games contestants will play to earn a $500,000 cash prize.

T.J. Lavin is returning as the host of the 10-episode season. New episodes will arrive every Thursday on Paramount+.

Series veterans Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Darrell Taylor, Derek Chavez, Derrick Kosinski, Janelle Casanave, Jasmine Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrian Wallace, Leah Gillingwater, Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett, Nehemiah Clark, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Pasquis, Steve Meinke, Teck Holmes, Tina Barta, Tyler Duckworth will be competing.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 came to Paramount+ in April. Contestant Yes Duffy won the first season.